Morden police weekly report Jan. 20-26

Jan. 20

Police respond to intoxication complaint

At 4:30 a.m., Morden police received a report of an intoxicated friend refusing to leave the caller’s residence. Police arrived on scene and located the friend – a 44-year-old male from Manitou was arrested under the intoxicated persons detention act. He was lodged in cells and released later that morning without charges.

Jan. 21

Police respond to trespassing complaint

Morden police received a call that there were people on the roof of a business in the 300 block of Stephen Street. Police attended and did not locate anyone on the roof. They did however see a group of high school aged boys walking away from the location that admitted to eating their lunches on the fire escape.

Jan. 22

Police respond to erratic driver

At 9:04 a.m., police were dispatched to Jefferson Avenue in regards to a truck being driven erratically. Police located the driver and he was issued a written warning.

Hit and run

An individual attended the office to report a hit and run that happened on January 20. The 2010 grey Ford Edge was parked in the 400 block of Nelson Street and when the owner returned to their vehicle, they noticed damage to the driver side mirror.

Jan. 25

Police respond to suspicious truck

At 12:06 a.m., police received a call of a black truck parked across the street from the caller’s residence. The caller did not recognize the vehicle and asked police to check it out. Police attended and found nothing suspicious about the vehicle.

Hit and run at Wiebe’s

Morden police received a report of a hit and run that occurred at Wiebe’s Funeral Home. An employee noticed significant damage to the brick pillar at the entrance of their driveway.

Anyone with information regarding the above incidents is asked to call the Morden Police Service at (204)822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).