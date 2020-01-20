Morden Police weekly report Jan. 13-19

Jan. 13

Tools and bikes stolen

Police received a report of a break enter and theft to a detached garage in the backyard of a residence on Progressive Road. The homeowner reports that sometime in the past two weeks, his detached garage was broken into and two mountain bikes and several tools were stolen. There are no suspects at this time.

Hit and run

Police received a report of a hit and run to a vehicle that occurred on Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. while parked in the Co-op Grocery parking lot in Morden. The driver parked his blue 2000 Volkswagon Beetle and returned to find damage on the front passenger side quarter panel.

Stolen tools

At 8:50 p.m., police were dispatched to an apartment block on Rampton Street regarding a theft. The resident advised that tools were stolen from her detached garage at the back of the apartment block. There are no suspects at this time.

Jan. 14

Police respond to panic alarm

At 7:50 a.m., police were dispatched to a business on Thornhill Street for a panic alarm. Police arrived and spoke with staff who reported that a male had been in the business for over an hour and his actions were making people feel uncomfortable. Police spoke with the subject who left the business a short time later without incident.

Stolen vehicle leads to more trouble

At 9:15 a.m., police received a report of a theft of a blue 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan from an apartment complex on Loren Drive. The witness gave police a description of the suspect and police located the suspect driving the vehicle a short time later. A 34-year-old Morden male was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle. While speaking to the suspect, police determined that he was impaired by a drug and a demand was made for further testing by a drug recognition expert. During the testing, the suspect failed to follow directions made by the drug recognition expert and was advised he would be charged with refusal. At that point, the suspect pulled away from police and swung at the officers and attempted to grab their equipment on their vest. As a result, the male has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, operation while impaired by drug, refusal to comply with drug evaluation demand, assaulting a peace officer and failing to comply with undertaking. He was also issued a ticket for driving without a valid driver’s licence, which carries a fine of $298.

Drunken assault

At 10:30 a.m., police received a report of an assault that occurred overnight. Police attended the residence and spoke to the homeowner and her daughter. The daughter reported that her husband came home intoxicated and they argued. He then assaulted her by hitting her, throwing her to the ground and kicking her. Police located the suspect at another residence and he was arrested and charged with assault.

Youth steals mom’s van

Police received a call regarding a possible theft of a motor vehicle. The caller stated that her van was missing but it was possible that her 14-year-old son may have taken it to school without her permission. Police attended the school and located the missing van. The caller did not wish to press charges but wanted her van back. The suspect was located inside the school and turned the vehicle keys over to police. Police issued a warning for this incident.

Jan. 15

Traffic directing gone wrong

At 12:10 p.m., police were dispatched to the corner of Mountain and Thornhill Street for a motor vehicle accident. The driver of a 2011 red Dodge Grand Caravan was heading south on Mountain Street and was stopped waiting to turn east into a parking lot. A northbound driver stopped in traffic and waved the Caravan through to allow her to turn into the parking lot. The driver of the Caravan had almost cleared the lane when a 2012 white Honda CRV, driving north in the turning lane, hit the Caravan causing damage to the rear passenger side. Police, ambulance and fire arrived on scene and all parties were assessed by paramedics. There were no injuries and no tickets issued as a result of this accident.

Jan. 16

Police respond to accident

At 8:45 p.m., police attended to a motor vehicle accident at the corner of 12th and Thornhill Street. A white Dodge Journey was southbound on 12th Street stopped at the stop sign at Thornhill Street. The Journey proceeded to make a left hand turn onto Thornhill Street causing a westbound blue Pontiac Montana to swerve out of her way. The blue Pontiac Montana swerved and impacted an eastbound green Honda Accord head on. Fire and ambulance attended and the driver of the Honda Accord was treated for minor injuries and released. Police are continuing their investigation.

Jan. 17

Block heater cord cut

Police received a report of a mischief to a vehicle which occurred while the vehicle was parked in the 300 block of 5th Street. The driver of the vehicle observed a male bending down at the front of his truck. As he approached the truck he observed this same male cut the block heater cord off his truck. He asked the male why he had done this and the suspect replied that he had parked too close to his driveway. Police spoke to the suspect who admitted he was frustrated with vehicles parking so close to his driveway. He agreed to pay for the damage he caused to the truck. No charges were laid in this incident.

Jan. 18

Family feud

At 1:20 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence regarding a family dispute. Police attended and spoke to the caller who advised that her husband and adult son had gotten into a fight. The son then continued to throw items around the home and the caller requested he be removed from the residence. He left without incident and no charges were laid as a result of this call.

Man falls and suffers frostbite

Police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 10:10 p.m. regarding a male who was passed out in the entrance of the building. Police attended and located the male who had fallen and passed out while he was out for a cigarette. The male stated he had hit his head and his fingers appeared frostbitten. The ambulance attended and transported the male to the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the above incidents is asked to call the Morden Police Service at (204)822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).