Morden police weekly report Feb. 18-23

Feb. 18

Police respond to B&E

At 8:20 a.m., police received a call from a business reporting a break, enter and theft which occurred overnight. The suspects entered the business and stole tools and one of the company trucks. The truck was located later that day. Police are continuing their investigation.

Man arrested on outstanding warrants

At 11:15 a.m., police attended to the Morden Court office and arrested a 32-year-old Roseau River male on two outstanding warrants from the Winnipeg Police Service. He was remanded into custody and appeared the following day in Winnipeg Provincial Court.

Feb. 19

Hit and run

Police received a report of a hit and run to a vehicle that occurred on Feb. 18 between 7:30-10:30 p.m., while parked in the Tim Horton’s parking lot in Morden. The driver parked his blue 2006 Buick Allure and returned to find damage to the rear driver’s side bumper and taillight.

Feb. 20

Hit and run

Police received a report of a hit and run that took place on Academy Road. The victim, who was leaving the school, stopped at the crosswalk to let a pedestrian cross when she was hit from behind. The victim tried to wave the individual over but he kept on driving. She got out of her vehicle and noticed damage to the back end of her red 2017 GMC Acadia. Police were able to locate the driver of the other vehicle and assisted in exchanging of their particulars. No charges were laid in this incident.

Distracted driving

While on general patrol, police observed a female driving a vehicle while holding a cell phone. Police activated their emergency lights and subsequently pulled this vehicle over. The driver was issued a fine of $672 and a three day driver’s license suspension.

Feb. 22

Police respond to yelling

At 12:33 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence on Parkhill Drive in regards to yelling. Police attended and spoke with the wife who advised that she and her husband are new to the area and that she was homesick. This resulted in an argument. Both parties were in good spirits when police left the residence.

Anyone with information regarding the above incidents is asked to call the Morden Police Service at (204)822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).