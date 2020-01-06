Morden police weekly report Dec. 30 – Jan. 5

Dec. 30

Hit and run

Police received a report of a hit and run accident that occurred on Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. while parked in the 300 block of North Railway. The caller noticed damage to the front bumper of his blue 2017 Ford Explorer when he returned to his vehicle.

Dec. 31

Minors crash party

At 11:32 p.m., police received a complaint about minors consuming alcohol at a house party on Rampton Street. Police attended and spoke with the homeowner who advised police that minors had shown up but were asked to leave. A verbal warning was issued to the homeowner.

Jan. 1

New Years disturbance

Police were dispatched to a residence on Cherrywood Lane for a disturbance. The caller stated that his adult son was upset and throwing items around the residence. Police attended and spoke with the son who agreed to leave for the evening.

B&E not what it seems

At 2:39 a.m., Morden Police received a call about a break and enter to a garage on Grant Street. Police arrived on scene and located an individual attempting to gain entry to the garage. After speaking with the individual, police learned that he was the owner and he had locked himself out of the house.

Adult gets talking to for yelling at kids

Police received a complaint from a young female stating that she and her friends were walking on Wardrop Street when an adult male approached them and started accusing them of vandalizing people’s Christmas decorations. He also threatened to call the police on them. Police located the male a short time later and were informed that the male saw the girls throwing snowballs at several inflatable Christmas figures and that he was worried they would damage them. Police cautioned the male on how he could better deal with situations like this in the future.

Police respond to threats

Morden Police received a complaint from a male stating that another male threatened to hit him. Police located the male who stated he did not want this individual hanging around his children. He was cautioned on making threats.

Jan. 2

Police respond to inebriated patron

Police were dispatched to a business on Stephen Street in regards to a female outside of the building that was acting strangely. Police patrolled the area but were unable to locate the individual. Police received another call a short time later stating that the female was now inside the business. The female was trying to conduct business but seemed to be under the influence of some sort of drug. Police attended and asked the female to leave the business.

Jan. 3

Landlord harasses tenants

Police received a complaint that a male was harassing his tenants about shoveling their driveway. The tenants had repeatedly told the male that they did not want him there and that he was scaring their kids. Police located the male and told him not to go back to this residence.

Police investigate assault

A 19-year-old male from Reinfeld attended the office to report an assault that happened to him on Jan. 1 around 1 a.m. The victim was at an establishment when he noticed an old acquaintance in the parking lot, engaged in a heated argument with some other males. The victim went outside in hopes that he could calm the situation. During this time an unknown male struck him from behind, hitting the victim’s right temple, knocking him to the ground. The victim briefly lost consciousness, woke up to his shirt pulled over his head and someone standing over him, punching him repeatedly in the head. Eventually someone pulled the suspect off of the victim and the suspect fled on foot. The suspect is described as approximately 5’10’, stocky build and in his twenties. Anyone that has information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 204-822-4900.

Jan. 5

Car rummaging

At 12:03 a.m., police received a call from a resident on Conner Hill Drive stating that she was woken by the sound of her garage door opening. Upon further inspection, she noticed that her unlocked vehicle was gone through and her GPS and garage door opener were taken from her vehicle. The vehicle was parked in the driveway at the time. Police patrolled the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Stolen vehicle

Morden Police were dispatched to a residence on Conner Hill Drive for a theft of a vehicle. The caller stated that they parked their grey 2008 Honda Odyssey with Manitoba license plate HVN 634 outside on their driveway the night before and woke up to find it missing.

Stolen plates

Police received information of a license plate stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of 1st Street. The vehicle was parked in the driveway overnight. In the morning the owner noticed a screw driver on the driveway and his plate was missing. The plates are described as Manitoba plates with the markers CEG 746.

Vehicle rummaging

Police received a report of two vehicles gone through at a residence on Conner Hill Drive. Both vehicles had been locked but were later found unlocked and rummaged through.

Stolen vehicle

Morden Police received a call from a resident of Conner Hill Drive stating her vehicle was stolen. The white 2018 Honda Civic Touring with Manitoba license plate HZD 988 was parked in her garage but the keys were left inside the vehicle.

Stolen bike

At 1:23 p.m., police received a report of a blue Trek Mountain Bike that was stolen from an unlocked storage shed on Rampton Street.

Anyone with information regarding the above incidents is asked to call the Morden Police Service at (204) 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).