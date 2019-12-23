Morden police weekly report Dec. 16-22

Dec. 16

Damage to vehicle

Police received a report of damage to a vehicle. On Dec. 14 at 10:45 p.m., the complainant advised that he was travelling on Mountain Street just north of Gilmour when a plastic cup was thrown from the window of an oncoming vehicle. The cup hit his vehicle damaging the driver’s side mirror. There are no suspects at this time.

Distracted driver

Police issued a ticket for distracted driving, which carries a fine of $672 and a three day driver’s license suspension.

Two arrested after drunken disturbance

At 7:45 p.m., police were dispatched to a local establishment regarding a disturbance. Police attended and spoke to a male and female who were both highly intoxicated. The 54-year-old male was arrested and held until sober. He was released the next morning without charges. The 47-year-old female was on conditions to not consume alcohol and abstain from communicating with the male. She was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to comply with her undertaking.

Dec. 17

Child offered ride from stranger

At 7:10 p.m., police received a call regarding a female youth walking home on Mountain Street near Thornhill Street. A male pulled up beside her in a white van and repeatedly asked her if she wanted a ride home and invited her into his van as it was cold. She ran towards a local business and the vehicle drove away. The suspect vehicle was not located.

Dec. 19

Females harassed

Police received a complaint regarding a male harassing a female and her roommates. This male has been following them around and yelling at them for the past year. Police cautioned the suspect who advised he would leave them alone.

Dec. 20

Good Samaritan helps nab impaired driver

At 1 p.m., police received a call from a driver who was following a vehicle that was all over the road. The witness followed the suspect vehicle into a local drive through where police observed the vehicle to pull into a parking stall. Police pulled in behind the vehicle and activated their emergency lights. After speaking to the driver, police determined that he would be required to complete a field sobriety test. The driver failed the field sobriety test and was transported to the Morden Police Service for further testing by a drug recognition expert. The driver completed the testing and it was determined that he was impaired by drug. As a result, a 22-year-old Altona resident has been charged with impaired driving and other drug and probation related charges.

Police were dispatched to a residence regarding a mischief complaint. Police attended and spoke to the homeowner who advised that his ex had smashed the backdoor window of his residence and left. Police located the suspect at her residence in Winkler where she was arrested and charged with one count of mischief under $5000. A 23-year-old Winkler resident was released on an undertaking to appear in Morden Provincial Court in January.

Dec. 21

Police respond to noise complaint

At 1:55 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence regarding a noise complaint. Police attended and spoke to the resident who advised he would turn the music down. No charges were laid as a result of this incident.

Women uninjured after collision

At 2:05 p.m., police were dispatched to a traffic accident at the corner of Stephen Street and 7th Street. A black Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left at 7th street and slid into a parked car and tree. The driver of the vehicle was checked over by paramedics and released with no injuries. Her vehicle was towed from the scene.

Police and fire respond to fender bender

At 5:05 p.m., police were dispatched to a traffic accident at the intersection of Thornhill and 7th Street. A blue Hyundai Tucson rear ended a white Ford F150 and neither driver was injured. Morden Fire and Rescue assisted as a vehicle was leaking fluids. No charges were laid as a result of this accident.

Anyone with information regarding the above incidents is asked to call the Morden Police Service at (204)822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).