Morden police weekly report

Feb. 24

Police conduct wellness check

At 2:24 p.m., police received a request for a well being check on the caller’s elderly sister in law. Family members had not been able to reach her in over a day. Police arrived on scene and observed a woman that had fallen on the floor and was not able to get up. Police stayed with her until the ambulance arrived.

Feb. 26

Miss court dates

Police received a warrant of arrest for 27-year-old Corny Zacharias for failing to attend Morden Provincial Court on Feb. 25.

Police received a warrant of arrest for 30-year-old Cameron James Houle for failing to attend Morden Provincial Court on Feb. 11.

Distracted driving

While on general patrol, police observed a female driving a vehicle while holding a cell phone. Police activated their emergency lights and subsequently pulled this vehicle over. The driver was issued a ticket for a fine of $672 and a three day driver’s license suspension.

Hit and run

Police received a report of a hit and run that happened at 9:45 p.m. while parked in the 100 block of 7th Street. When the victim returned to her white 2011 Honda Ridgeline, she noticed damage to the front bumper. A witness provided the victim with details regarding the suspect’s vehicle. Police are continuing to investigate this matter.

Feb. 27

Police respond to disturbance

Morden police were dispatched to a residence at 7:27 p.m., for a disturbance. When police arrived on scene they spoke with the homeowner who stated that his adult daughter just assaulted her 11-year-old daughter. Police spoke with the victim who stated that her mother pushed her down and kneed her in the back. A 29-year-old Morden woman was arrested and remanded into custody.

Feb. 28

Driving complaint

Police received a complaint of a vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 3, weaving in lanes and nearly striking the caller’s vehicle. Police located the driver and advised him of the complaint. The driver was surprised and had no idea there had been an issue with his driving.

Intoxicated male

At 10:33 p.m., police responded to a call of a male banging on the door of a female’s apartment. When police arrived the male was gone. A short time later he was found sitting on a bench and highly intoxicated. Police arrested the individual under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act and transported him to the Morden Police Service. He was lodged in cells overnight until sober and released in the morning without charges.

Court office parking lot donuts

Police received a complaint of a car doing donuts in the court office parking lot. When police arrived, they spoke with the driver who denied this. He was cautioned on his driving.

Anyone with information regarding the above incidents is asked to call the Morden Police Service at (204)822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).