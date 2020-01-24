Morden police thwart home invasion

On Jan. 21, members of the Morden Police Service received information of a planned home invasion on a residence in Morden. The information police received was that the suspect was going to attend to the residence with gang members and weapons to rob the homeowners at gunpoint.

At 12:27 a.m., members of the Morden Police Service were near the residence in question and observed a suspicious vehicle. While police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, several occupants fled from the vehicle. One of the officers was able to locate the suspect on foot and the other officer continued after and located the suspect vehicle.

Members of the Winkler Police Service attended to the area and provided officers with assistance. The Winkler Police Service K-9 unit was used to conduct an extensive track through the neighbourhood, which resulted in the apprehension of the suspect that fled. This suspect was wanted by the Winnipeg Police Service and was taken into custody. The remaining occupants of the vehicle were also taken into custody by police. During a search of the vehicle, police located and seized three guns, which were later determined to be pellet guns.

As a result of this investigation, 33-year-old Sheldon Guy McIntyre has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm while prohibited and for failing to comply with the conditions of a release order. McIntyre also had an unendorsed warrant for his arrest from the RCMP.

The suspect located by the K9 unit was also remanded into police custody and transported to the Winnipeg Remand Centre to deal with his outstanding charges.

A third suspect was released on an appearance notice and will be appearing in Morden Provincial Court in February on similar charges. Formal charges have not been laid against this suspect so police cannot release his name at this time.