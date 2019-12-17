Morden police service weekly report Dec. 9-16

Dec. 9

Illegal passing of bus

Police received a report of a vehicle passing a school bus while the bus was stopped picking up children. The bus had its lights flashing and stop sign in use but the suspect vehicle did not stop and wait. The registered owner of the vehicle was fined $672.

Failing to comply

On December 7 police received information that a male was at a residence in Morden when he was on conditions to not attend this residence. On Dec. 9, this male was located at a traffic stop in Winkler and was arrested for failing to comply with his undertaking. The 20-year-old Morris resident appeared in Morden Provincial Court the next morning.

Police respond to domestic dispute

At 7:50 p.m., police were dispatched to a domestic dispute between a father and his wife and daughter. Police arrived and spoke to the two females and both reported that they had been assaulted. A 51-year-old Morden resident was arrested and charged with two counts of assault. He was released on a Promise to Appear with conditions for Morden Provincial Court in January.

Dec. 11

Stolen Xmas display

At 10:40 a.m., police received a call from a homeowner in the 100 block of 10th Street reporting a theft. The caller reports that sometime during the day on Dec. 10 her deer Christmas decorations were stolen from her front yard. The deer decorations are described as being approximately 3 feet in height with lights. Police are continuing their investigation.

Dec. 12

Distracted driving

Police issued a ticket for distracted driving, which carries a fine of $672 and a three day driver’s license suspension.

Dec. 14

Fender bender

At 9:40 a.m., police attended a minor traffic accident at the corner of Wardrop and 2nd Street. A grey Ford F150 slid through the stop sign at 2nd street and struck a grey Honda CRV. There was minor damage to the vehicles but tow trucks were not needed. No one was injured as a result of this accident.

Police respond to domestic dispute

At 10:10 a.m., police were dispatched to a domestic dispute. Police arrived and spoke to both parties involved who reported they were having an argument but no assaults were reported. Police mediated the situation and it was decided the male would leave the residence for the day. No charges were laid as a result of this incident.

Dec. 15

Failing to comply

Police received information that a male was at a residence in Morden when he was on conditions to not attend this residence and not communicate with the female residing at this residence. Police attended and located the female and male suspect at the residence. A 20-year-old Morris resident was arrested and remanded into custody. He will appear in Winnipeg Provincial Court.

Man arrested for assault

At 11:50 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence regarding an assault. The female caller was hiding in the basement waiting for police to attend. Police arrived on scene and the male suspect was arrested for assault. A 44-year-old Morden resident is charged with one count of assault and was remanded into custody. He will appear in Winnipeg Provincial Court.

