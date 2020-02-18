Morden police report – Feb. 3-17

Feb. 3

Suspicious vehicle

At 11:25 a.m., police received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle that had been parked in a business parking lot for a couple of weeks. Police advised the caller that they spoke to the owner of the vehicle this past weekend and nothing suspicious was noted. The caller was satisfied with this information.

Feb. 4

Police probe possible elder abuse

Police received a call regarding possible elder abuse. Police spoke with the parties involved and no charges were laid as a result of this incident.

Feb. 7

Erratic driving

At 11:30 a.m., police received a complaint regarding two vehicles that were driving erratically, changing lanes without signalling and speeding. The caller provided plate numbers for the suspect vehicles and advised this had occurred on Wednesday February 5. Police issued warnings to both drivers.

Feb. 8

Driving unregistered vehicle

While on general patrol, police conducted a traffic stop and subsequent checks showed the driver was driving an unregistered vehicle. The driver was issued a fine of $298.

Feb. 9

Police diffuse domestic dispute

At 11 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence regarding a family dispute. Police spoke with both parties involved and mediated the situation. No assaults occurred and one party agreed to leave the residence for the night. No charges were laid as a result of this incident.

Feb. 10

Police respond to disturbance

At 8:15 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence regarding a disturbance. Police attended and spoke to the caller who advised there was an intoxicated male she wanted removed from her residence. Police spoke to the male who was quite intoxicated and had no place to stay. The 54-year-old male was arrested under and lodged in cells until sober. He was released without charges.

Feb. 11

Driving without a license

While on general patrol, police conducted a traffic stop and subsequent checks revealed the driver had a suspended license. The driver was issued a fine of $672 and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Feb. 12

Well being check

At 9:10 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence to do a well being check on the homeowner. Police attended and located a female inside the residence in need of medical attention. Police contacted EMS and she was transported to the hospital.

Feb. 13

Driver gets stuck in field

At 12:45 p.m., police received a call regarding a vehicle stuck in the field near the entrance of the Access Event Centre. The driver of the vehicle reports he was travelling on Gilmour Street rounding the corner onto 2nd Street when he hit ice and lost control. He went over the snow bank, continued over the curb and sidewalk and ended up in the field. No one was hurt and the vehicle was towed from the scene. No charges were laid as a result of this accident.

Police respond to collision

At 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a traffic accident at the intersection of Wardrop and 2nd Street. A white Dodge Journey was at the stop sign at 2nd Street when the driver proceeded into the intersection striking a white Buick LeSabre travelling west bound on Wardrop Street. No one was injured in the accident and both vehicles were towed from the scene. No charges were laid as a result of this accident.

Feb. 14

Police respond to disturbance

At 3 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence regarding a disturbance. Police attended and spoke to the homeowner who advised that two people were intoxicated and arguing inside the home. A 42-year-old female was arrested and lodged in cells until sober. She was released without charges.

Hit and run

Police received a report of a hit and run to a vehicle that occurred on Feb. 13th between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., while parked on Stephen Street in front of the CIBC. The driver parked her 2012 blue Ford Fusion and returned to find damage to the front passenger side bumper.

Feb. 15

Hit and run

Police received a report of a hit and run to a vehicle that occurred on Feb. 13 while parked in the Buhler Manufacturing parking lot. The driver parked her 2019 grey Honda CRV and returned to find damage to the rear hatch door.

Feb. 16

Hit and run

At 12:30 a.m., police received a report of a hit and run. The caller advised he was in his vehicle parked in a parking lot when the suspect vehicle backed into his car and left without exchanging particulars. The caller obtained the plate number of the suspect vehicle and provided it to the police. The driver of the suspect vehicle contacted police and advised that he panicked and was unsure what he should do about the accident. Police issued a warning and educated the driver explaining that he is required to remain at the accident and exchange particulars with the other person involved in the accident.

