Morden police report Dec. 23-29

Dec. 23

Police investigate hit and run

At 10 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of Nelson Street for a hit and run which had just occurred. The driver had his 2017 blue Dodge Caravan parked on the street and came out to find damage to the rear driver’s side. Police are continuing their investigation.

Dec. 25

Driver asked to turn down music

At 3:16 a.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of 6th Street in regards to loud music being played from a vehicle. Police attended and spoke with the individual who agreed to turn down the music.

Dec. 26

Boxing Day dispute

At 12:59 a.m., police received a call in regards to a male and female that were fighting on the corner of Alvey and Mountain Street. Police attended and spoke with both individuals who were both highly intoxicated. A male and female, both 29, were arrested and held until sober and released without charges.

Loud music

At 9:28 p.m., police were dispatched to 900 Parkhill Drive in regards to a noise complaint. Police attended and spoke with the resident who agreed to turn down his music.

Dec. 28

Drunk man found in a suspicious vehicle; no charges laid

At 2:35 a.m., Morden police were dispatched to a residence on Willcocks Road in regards to a suspicious vehicle in the caller’s driveway. Police arrived on scene and located an intoxicated male sitting in a white pickup truck. A 44-year-old male from Manitou was arrested and released the following morning without charges.

Dec. 30

Poor conditions, not alcohol, a factor in erratic driving

At 12:25 a.m., police were dispatched to a driving complaint. The caller stated that a grey car was swerving all over Stephen Street and was now stopped at 13th Street. Police attended and spoke with the driver who was having difficulty controlling the car on the snow-covered roads.

Anyone with information regarding the above incidents is asked to call the Morden Police Service at (204) 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).