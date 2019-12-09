Morden police report Dec. 2-9

Dec. 2

Tire theft

At 9:30 a.m., police received a call regarding a theft from a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Gilmour Street. The owner reported that sometime overnight the tires were stolen off his silver Honda Civic and his vehicle was left sitting on blocks. Police are continuing their investigation.

Police dispose of meth

Morden Police were contacted by a landlord of a residence that had been vacated. While at the residence the landlord found a substance believed to be methamphetamine along with several needles. Police assisted in removing the substance and needles for safe disposal.

Dec. 3

Indecent man yells at kids

Police received a call regarding a male wearing no pants and no shirt calling to kids as they walked home from school. Police patrolled the area and observed a male standing on his front porch yelling at officers to come over and look at his deer head. Police asked the male if he had been yelling at kids with no shirt on and he advised he wanted to show them his deer head. Police advised him to keep the deer head inside and stop yelling at people.

Dec. 4

Driving with suspended license

While on general patrol, police conducted a traffic stop and subsequent checks revealed the driver had a suspended license. The driver was issued a ticket for a fine of $672 and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Dec. 5

Youth busted for shoplifting

Police received a report of a male youth carrying a knife up his sleeve in a local business. Police attended and located the youth who admitted to stealing the knife. The knife was recovered and the youth was issued a verbal caution for theft and banned from entering the business.

Driving with suspended license

Dec. 8

Patron attempts to steal cash from server

At 2 a.m., police received a call from a local bar stating that a patron attempted to steal cash from one of their servers. The suspect was identified and has now been banned from the establishment.

Contact the Morden Police Service at (204)822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).