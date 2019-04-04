Morden part of historic wrestling tour

The biggest pro wrestling tour in Canadian history runs March 26 to May 2 and Morden is one of the stops.

This is the 10th anniversary tour for Canadian Wrestling Elite.

“Fresh off of our 9th year of operations that saw the organization run more live events in one year in North America of any company on the continent outside of WWE, CWE continues to break barriers with what will be the largest tour in Canadian wrestling history,” they said in a press release.

CWE will do 38 events in 38 days in an area spanning Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario including the companies first ever events hosted in Toronto, Vancouver, and Prince George and featuring wrestlers culminating in Canada representing seven different countries.

The tour will be headlined by masked Mexican Lucha Libre Legend Psicosis who is headlining his first ever Canadian tour in his storied 30 year career.

“The high flying, death defying luchadore is highly credited for bringing Mexico’s biggest sport entertainment cultural past time lucha libre to North America when he introduced American audiences to it in matches against former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio in matches still considered some of the most groundbreaking and innovative of all time,” they said. “Psicosis along with Mysterio would break barriers for all Mexican performers with those matches that led to an influx of Mexican talent being seen on the national stage which included Psicosis having long tenured runs in WWE, WCW, and ECW.”

Select tour dates will also see the CWE debut of current IMPACT! Wrestling Television stars Killer Kross and former World Champion Eli Drake as well as “The Zombie Princess” Jimmy Jacobs who is not only an on air talent for the national television program but one of the company’s TV writers and the man with the distinct honor of being the first ever independent wrestler to be signed to the WWE Creative Team which had him working directly next to Vince McMahon in what is highly considered some of the company’s best television at the time.

Select tour dates will also feature multiple time Ring Of Honor Champions “The Horror King: Vinny Marseglia and “Wild Horse” TK O’Ryan who not only appear across the world on TV for ROH but who are a part of history in just a few weeks when they compete at Madison Square Garden in what is the first ever pro wrestling card ever hosted at the iconic arena outside of a WWE event who has had a stronghold on MSG for decades.

Women’s wrestling is the most popular it has ever been with it being highly rumored that for the first time ever the women’s match featuring Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania 35 will be the first one ever to main event the most iconic annual wrestling event of all time in just a few weeks time. CWE is taking steps in that direction as well with six female performers appearing on the tour in what shatters any previous tour participation on behalf of the ladies.

Seven countries represented including Canada, the United States, Mexico, Germany, Belgium, and Austria being represented with the debut of Austrian MMA Champion Martn Pain, and Spain with the 7 foot giant Alex Ace.

Manitoba dates include:

• Mar 26- Roseau River First Nation, MB

• Mar 27- Portage la Prairie, MB

• Mar 28- Gladstone, MB

• Mar 29- Dauphin, MB

• Apr 22- Virden, MB

• Apr 23- Killarney, MB

• Apr 24- Brandon, MB

• Apr 25- Morden, MB

• Apr 26- Winnipeg, MB