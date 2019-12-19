Morden pair face drugs and weapons charges

On Dec. 18, in the morning hours, members of the Morden Police Service, with the assistance of the regional support tactical team, executed two controlled drugs and substances search warrants simultaneously on two locations in Morden.

Police say these warrants were the culmination of a several month long investigation. During the searches, police seized a quantity of cocaine with a street value of over $11,000, a quantity of psilocybin, approximately $3000 in cash, ammunition, a digital money counter, prohibited weapons and body armour.

As a result, Christopher Lee Kirby, 42 and Teresa Anne Fehr, 33, both of Morden, face several drugs and weapons related charges.