Morden Nurseries honoured

Morden Nurseries is the business of the year in the category of less than seven employees. Their win was announced at the Morden & District Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala, Nov. 1 where they beat out fellow nominees, Bella’s Castle and Meilun Denture Clinic.

Owner Monique Rampton said she didn’t expect to come out with the win. “It’s quite a surprise,” she said. “I’m very honoured to have won it, not just me but my company, my staff and the people I work with.”

Morden Nurseries has been serving the area for quite some time according to their biography included in the program.

“For 54 years Morden Nurseries has been providing high quality plants and excellent customer service to gardeners in southern Manitoba. In 1997 the Garden Centre opened which expanded their business to be open from early spring until Christmas with a full line of gardening products and giftware.

Morden Nurseries’ focus is on providing a large selection of hardy trees, fruit, shrubs, roses, perennials, as well as water plants, bedding plants, herbs and vegetables. They ensure their customers have success with their landscapes by providing relevant and accurate information for growing in our unique climate by keeping up to date on all the latest gardening trends, pests and diseases. They also continue to work with other growers across Canada to search out and test new varieties that will have success in our area.”

Rampton admits they aren’t people to seek the spotlight.

“We’ve been around a long time and we kind of like to stay in the background, but it’s nice to be honoured and it’s nice to know other people appreciate us,” she said.

Morden Nurseries was founded by her parents, and Rampton said they passed down a passion for plants and a love for seeing them grow in the area.

“Beautifying the towns and the cities and the yards that are around us is something I really enjoy and like to see,” she said.