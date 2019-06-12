Morden native wins gold medal at National Skills Competition

An Assiniboine Community College student from Morden won a gold medal at the 2019 Skills Canada National Competition in Halifax.

Talsa Labonte was one of six students from ACC to attend provincials, one of three to medal and the only one to win gold.

“I’m thrilled to receive recognition for the time and effort I put in to the competition itself, as well as the training and preparation I went through before the competition days,” Labonte said. “Being awarded a medal at a competition for skilled trades makes me very proud, and makes me feel that the skills I have developed are valuable in the workplace.”

Labonte competed in the IT Software Solutions for Business competition. She worked for 10 hours creating and modifying a variety of documents for a Nova Scotia seafood company. Tasks ranged from creating and managing employee databases, to making company invoices, to developing interactive presentations.

A second year Business Administration student who will graduate in June with a specialization in management, Labonte said her education helped her work with Microsoft business applications such as Word, Access and Excel.

“One of the tasks we were asked to do was create an amortization schedule for a loan. Due to the accounting courses I’ve taken, I had a comprehensive understanding of what an amortization schedule is that went beyond what formulas to use,” she said. “I also drew from the knowledge I gained from my marketing courses to create poster and presentations that aligned with the company’s brand image.”

Labonte said the national competition was more intense than the provincial one, as it spanned two days instead of just one.

“The tasks themselves were set up very similarly, where we had four periods of time to complete the given assignments, but the time given was 2.5 hours for each program, for a total of 10 hours,” she said. “Since we had so much more time to work, we were given a greater number of challenges that required more detail to complete. Thankfully, the tasks were very interesting and fun to tackle, so the time breezed by.”

Labonte said it was an experience she’ll cherish from years to come.

“I’m incredibly grateful for all the support I received from my coaches and Assiniboine Community College that allowed me to participate in such an exciting competition,” she said.

Fellow students Robert Black of Minitonas and James Shaw from Russell came home with silver medals.

“I’m really proud of what our team accomplished at Skills Canada,” Labonte said. “I find it very exciting that although we’re from a smaller college, we were able to excel on a national level. We were all up against strong competitors, and I think the ACC students who attended, as well as the rest of Team Manitoba, should feel good about what they achieved.”

Kate Pelletier, Assiniboine’s dean of trades and access & community programs agreed.

“Their medals are a testament to their drive and determination and an endorsement of our educational philosophy of ‘learn by doing’,” she said.

Bobbie Robertson, Assiniboine’s dean of business said the students’ success reflects on them and the college.

“These students have shown that they are among the best in their fields among students from across Canada,” Robertson said. “We congratulate them on their exceptional performance.”