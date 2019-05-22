Morden MB Youth Job Centre opens

The Morden Manitoba Youth Job Centre is open once again for the summer. Centres across Manitoba are in their 44th year of successfully supporting youth employment in Manitoba.

The Morden Manitoba Youth Job Centre (MYJC) is sponsored by Manitoba Education and Training in partnership with the Training Employment Services (TES).

My name is Alina Fischer and I am the Morden and area MYJC Youth Engagement Leader for the summer of 2019. I have just completed my third year of study at the University of Manitoba and I am very excited to be back in the community.

The MYJC is designed to meet the employment needs of students and youth, as well as the needs of employers who have vacant positions to fill, by offering a free referral service to those who wish to hire an eager, hard-working young person. Employers of all types – business and household – can take advantage of the free services the Centre provides. Only the most qualified candidates are referred, and the employer always has the final hiring decision.

We encourage students and youth over the age of 12 to register with our office. If you are seeking full-time, part-time, or casual employment, need help with your resume, or want to expand your job search or interview skills, just drop by and we will be happy to work with you.

I am looking forward to a great summer in our communities. If you have any questions or employment needs, please feel free to call (204) 823-2423 or stop by the MYJC office at 1-160 Stephen Street from 8:30-4:30, Monday–Friday. I look forward to working with you and hope to hear from you soon.