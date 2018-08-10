Morden man to lead Deposit Guarantee Corp.

A Morden businessman has been named chair of the Deposit Guarantee Corporation of Manitoba.

John Wiens is president and owner of Curry and Zimmerman Ltd., which encompasses nine companies including a contracting and design business and a retail home centre. He is a chartered accountant and worked in the insurance industry for many years.

Paul Gilmore (St. Jean Baptiste) is being reappointed to the board. Gilmore has extensive experience in the financial industry. He served as the chief executive officer of Caisse Provencher and Caisse La Prairie, and oversaw the mergers of seven caisses that became Caisse Provencher.

The Deposit Guarantee Corporation of Manitoba (DGCM) regulates the credit unions and caisses populaires system and provides protection for Manitoba deposits in these institutions. The DGCM was established on Jan. 1, 2011, through the merger of the Credit Union Deposit Guarantee Corporation and la Société d’assurance-dépôts des caisses populaires.

The organization’s mandate and purpose also includes promoting the development of sound business practices to protect them from financial losses and ensuring the financial institutions operate under sound business practices.