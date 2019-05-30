Morden Legion ready for new elevator

Thanks to donations from the community, Morden Legion Branch #11 will have a new elevator by the end of June.

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 2034 was the latest to come forward with a donation to the project.

Each year the organization gives $2,000 to a cause in the area. Kyle Stadey said they have donated to places like Katie Cares, Genesis House and many others.

“This year we decided that we would donate to the Legion,” he said. “It’s a well-known place in the community. It’s nice to hear that the $2,000 will go towards it but not having to go into their own pocket. It feels good.”

Donations like the $2,000 from IBEW Local 2034 have made the project possible for the Legion.

“We’ve got more than enough to do it now,” branch president Bob Frost said. “We got a lot of private donations… it’s actually amazing that you can get that much money together in that short a time.”

The Morden Area Foundation also contributed $17,000 to the project, and Enbridge and the Morden Elks put in $5,000 and $4,000 respectively.

Frost planned to meet with the installers on Monday, and said the lift should be installed by the end of June.

The Legion was originally estimating the elevator would cost around $31,000, but Frost said the installers measured the space and had one custom made, which knocked about $2,000 off the price.

“If we went with the original size we would have had to extend some walls and shave other walls off to make it fit,” he said. “Winnipeg Elevator is bending over backwards to give us the best deal they can as far as most economic and still a real good product.”

Frost said the branch even has some additional funds set aside for renovating the bathroom floors in the Hall.

“That’s covered too,” he said. “It’s all working out great.”

Secretary Tammy Petkau will be taking over as president of the branch in December, and said she is grateful for all the donations the Legion received. “We’re thinking it’s going to start with construction soon in June,” she said. “[The lift] might be down for a month… but it’ll be great to have that, and it’ll be there for many years to come.”