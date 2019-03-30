Morden hockey player makes every moment count

A Junior A hockey player will go on a trip of a lifetime after winning the Make Every Moment Count Award.

Presented by travel company Contiki and CAA Travel Saskatchewan, the award was presented to Weyburn Red Wings player Garrett Szeremley, for his work in giving back to the community.

The Morden native was presented with the award at a community banquet, and found out he won a 10 day European Magic Adventure from Contiki, visiting eight European countries. Round trip airfare was provided by CAA Travel Saskatchewan.

His trip includes accommodation in the heart of each city he’ll visit, all transportation within Europe, epic meals, an experienced trip manager and driver and experiences including seeing Munich by bike, discovering the winding canals of Venice in a private boat, ascending the Eiffel tower and much more.

“Contiki’s number one core value is Making Every Moment Count, and this award recognizes an unsung hero from within these communities who are making a difference for no reason other than they want to,” Joel Danyluk of Contiki said. “We’re proud to be able to give something back to a dedicated player like Szeremley who’s commitment to both his team and community have been outstanding.

Szeremley, a two time winner of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Community Ambassador Award, has a long history of volunteering.

He spends his available time doing school visits, taking part in reading programs, Family Place visits, Salvation Army Kettle campaigns and much more.

He and fellow SJHL player (Flin Flon Bomber Cade Kowalski also from Morden) even planned their own fundraiser after the Humboldt Broncos bus accident. They drove to Humboldt and hand delivered a cheque for $16,100.

“We weren’t affected personally by the tragedy in terms of knowing anyone, but just the hockey community in general was kind of taken aback,” he said. “We thought that maybe we could help out in some way.”

Szeremley said he was not expecting to win an award such as this.

“It was actually all a surprise,” he said. “I didn’t know going into our awards banquet that I was nominated or considered for anything.”

For Szeremley giving back has always been important to him and said it was a value taught and modeled for him by his parents.

“I just thought it was really important for us as hockey players and for myself personally that we have the ability to give back to the community and should do it as much as we can,” he said. “My parents always taught me to not just go through the motions, so I tried to take every opportunity to give back as much as I could.”

He also remembers being the young hockey player who looked for role models.

“I was one of those kids when I was younger that was looking up to the hockey players all the time, following them around wanting to be them,” he said.

Szeremley had a tough season, missing games due to an injury to his hand sustained from a fight.

However he’s excited to return to Weyburn for his third Junior A season next year, and said he’s excited about the upcoming trip to Europe.

He’s also very thankful for the opportunity.

“I want to thank Weyburn for nominating me for sure and Contiki as well,” he said. “They’ve been so good… they’re just a world class organization.”