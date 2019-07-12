Morden golfer hits four holes in one

A Morden resident has accomplished a feat that most golfers could only dream about.

Over an 18 year span, Brenda Rach has hit four holes in one at Minnewasta Golf & Country Club, one hole in one for each Par 3 hole on the course.

The accomplishment has never happened, and is something that may never happen again at the course.

“It’s probably the only amazing thing I’m ever going to accomplish,” Rach joked. “It feels good.”

Rach grew up just outside of Morden, and has been golfing for around 25 years now.

She hit her first hole in one July 4, 1999 and the memory is just as fresh now as it was then. “I remember the people I was golfing with,” she said. “It was exciting. [Hole] 8 is when you come down the hill. I hit it and it did one hop and just rolled into the hole, it was beautiful.”

After her first hole in one, Rach said she figured it was luck and that she would never get another one in her lifetime.

Nothing happened for another nine years, and Rach kept golfing until luck struck again.

Her second and third holes in one came five days apart, on June 26 and July 1 2008.

Her second hole in one happened on Hole 11, the longest Par 3 hole at the course. “I was with my neighbour and she said right away, ‘I think it’s in the hole,’” Rach said. “I said, ‘I won’t believe it until we’re down there and we actually see it.’ It was in the hole.”

The third hole in one, five days later, was on Hole 13. When she got those two holes in one, Rach decided she really wanted to get the last Par 3 hole.

On August 20 2017, Rach hit her fourth ace on Hole 4, making it one for each of the Par 3s.

“The whole process took me 18 years but I’m very glad that I did it,” she said. “It’s very unusual.”

Rach said she didn’t do any kind of special training to help her. “I just hoped it would happen,” she said. “I was having a bad round of golf that day [in 2017] and I just said to myself when I got to that hole, ‘Just try and hit it straight.’”

“I finally did,” she added. “I hit it really straight.”

Getting a hole in one on all Par 3 holes at Minnewasta has never been done before. Even getting one hole in one can be impossible for most golfers.

“One of my golf partners has been golfing since he was a kid,” Rach said. “He goes south for the winter, he golfs all the time, way more than me, and he’s never had a hole in one.”

“It’s kind of special,” she added.

Rach said in the future she wouldn’t mind a few more aces. “I don’t want to stop,” she said. “If I get more that will be great but I don’t know that it will happen. I’ll keep trying.”