Morden getting new child care centre

After years of effort, a new child care centre is coming to Morden early next year.

Pembina Valley Child Care Centres held a ceremony June 17 to mark the new location.

Construction has already started at the site, and the new building is expected to be ready and operational for March 2020.

The space will add an additional 90 spaces and is just down the street from PVCCC’s existing Morden location. The centre will also be creating 17 new jobs.

“It’s a win-win for the community for sure,” PVCCC executive director Shauna Richards said.

Those 90 spaces will cut down on the 160 children currently on a waiting list. “For years no one has put their name on our wait list because you’re just not going to get in,” Richards said. “It was just too hard to get in.”

The process to get a new child care space has not been an easy one. PVCCC was slated to move into a repurposed facility around two years ago, but the plans fell through.

MLA for Morden-Winkler Cameron Friesen said despite best efforts, a determination was made that the space would not work for the child care centre.

“Trying to retrofit an existing space for child care comes with a lot of regulations and a lot of cost,” he said.

Friesen said the average growth rate for the community on a five year cycle is about 15 per cent.

“With that need comes young families who need access to day care,” he said. “This day care centre at 90 spaces is going to significantly cut the wait list and get parents the kind of help and support and space that they need.”

Years later, the centre is finally going up.

“It’s taken a long time to get here,” Richards said. “This time it’s got to be for real, there’s concrete poured.”

Richards said the new facility will be a better fit for PVCCC. “The last one I believe was going to be 72 [spaces], this one is going to be 90,” she said. “We will own the building, whereas at the other location we weren’t going own it.”

Funding for the centre is coming from the provincial and federal governments, as well as the City of Morden.

Decor Cabinets is donating all interior millwork, Winkler Co-op is donating $12,500 worth of appliances and Vern’s Carpets is donating all interior area rugs.

The Morden Elks will be donating all proceeds from their Lobsterfest fundraiser this weekend toward outdoor playground equipment.

“I’m so happy with the support that this community is giving us,” Richards said. “It’s been wonderful that the community has pulled together like that.”

“It wasn’t a hard sell when we went to go and ask them to support us,” she added. “It was like ‘Yeah, for sure, let’s see what we can do.’”

Richards said they still have lots of stuff to pay for, like blinds, indoor equipment and a security system. She estimates those items will add up to about $130,000.

Richards said the city has been supportive, and pointed to City of Morden community development officer Cheryl Digby as a major proponent of the child care centre.

“That’s why this project has happened,” Richards said. “She has been working with me on this for 10 years.”