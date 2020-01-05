Morden Filipino community celebrates the holidays

Last month, with lovely positive temperatures to officially start winter season, the local Pinoy community celebrated the most wonderful time of the year at the Access Event Center in Morden with nearly 400 people in attendance.

The program started with special messages coming from Morden-Winkler MLA Cameron Friesen and Morden Mayor Brandon Burley, who attended the event together with their respective families. Representatives from the Hub Community Centre were also present as the Morden Pinoys took the opportunity to give back to the community.

The program highlighted the talents of many Morden Pinoy musicians. There were also three teams that presented combined song and dance numbers using remixes of Christmas, Filipino novelty, modern and classic songs.

It was a night of good food where all families brought their specialties for sharing and hearty laughs during the games for both young and adults. Several raffle prizes from the generated fund and generous sponsors were also given away to a few lucky attendees.