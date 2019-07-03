Morden festival students win provincial medals

Performers from the region did well at the 2019 Provincial Music and Arts Festival.

“We were delighted to see that all 30 member festivals and their communities were represented,” The Associated Manitoba Arts Festivals stated in a press release.

Morden Festival of the Arts representatives:

• Preliminary Strings: 2nd Place – Logan Wiebe (Winkler), received the Associated Manitoba Arts Festivals Scholarship.

• Junior Strings: 2nd Place – Samuel Kroeker (Morden), received the Vi Streuber Memorial Scholarship

• Intermediate Strings: 1st Place – Thomas Kroeker (Morden), received the Associated Manitoba Arts Festivals Scholarship

• Advanced Strings: 2nd Place – Cecelia Sanders (Manitou), received the Morden Festival of the Arts Scholarship.

• Advanced W.A. Mozart: 1st Place – Matthew Pahl (Morden), received the Raleigh Family Scholarship

• Poetry and Prose Grades 4-6: 1st Place – Ian Fehrmoore (Morden), received the Lions Club of Winnipeg Scholarship.