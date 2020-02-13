Morden Festival of the Arts offers sneak peak at upcoming season

Festival season is approaching quickly and the organizing committee has been preparing for what is anticipated to be another busy and exciting Festival of the Arts.

Dates have been selected, adjudicators lined up, venues booked and entries collected ahead of next month’s festival kick off, which marks the forty fifth season of the event in Morden.

The festival provides a venue for student performance, instruction and adjudication in disciplines like string, piano, French and English speech and arts and vocal. The event’s main objective is to foster and promote continued interest, growth and development of talent within the arts.

The 2020 schedule is as follows:

· Strings March 15-17 Morden Church of God

· Sacred Evening March 22 Christ Lutheran Church

· Piano March 23-25 Christ Lutheran Church

· Vocal April 15-16 Morden Mennonite Church

· Speech Arts April 20-23 Morden Alliance Church

· Highlights Concert May 3 Morden Alliance Church

Festival information, updates and reminders will be provided through each school’s morning memos and monthly newsletters as well as on local radio stations and in upcoming editions of the local newspapers. Festival programs, containing the complete schedule, adjudicator bios, as well as general information will be available at Pharmasave and the South Central Regional Library in Morden by the end of February. Programs cost $5 and can also be purchased at all festival venues.

All festival sessions are open to the public, who are encouraged to come out and support the hard working performers as they showcase their talents. Admission is free for children and $2 for adults per session, with sessions taking place in the morning, afternoon and evening.

For general information about the Morden Festival of the Arts, visit their website at www.mordenfestivalofthearts.cfsites.org or contact Erika Dyck at 204-823-0208.