Morden Discount Centre welcomes Kessah

Morden Discount Centre hosted a special event March 23 to introduce Kessah Clean, a line of high quality microfibre cloths made in Manitoba by three sisters.

The eco-friendly cloths have taken the province by storm, thanks to the three young moms.

Morden Discount Centre Owner Annie Giesbrecht said she’s happy to have their product in her store.

“They came up with an idea that sets them apart from their competitors because not only does the product do everything they claim it does but they have travelled throughout Manitoba to promote this product and have had huge success,” she said. “They have gained a large following with their fun wacky videos on social media as they’ve turned their kitchens into mini sewing factories, all the while continuing to run their households.”

Giesbrecht said the women are an inspiration to all the mothers out there and are a true example of what hard work and perseverance can get you.

“Anyone who has had the chance to use the Kessah Cleaning cloths knows that the product speaks for itself but these ladies bring a whole new joy to cleaning,” she said. “It is also important to note that with every sale they make they give a portion to their local churches.”

Mayor Brandon Burley stopped by to cut the ribbon for the event.

To learn more, search for Kessah Clean on Facebook or go to mordendiscount.com or to the Morden Discount Centre at 315 North Railway St. in Morden.