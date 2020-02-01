Morden Collegiate student named rural athlete of the week

Morden Collegiate Institute Grade 12 student Nathan Payne has been named the Manitoba High School Athletic Association’s (MHSAA) rural high school athlete of the week for his fine work on the hardwood.

Payne, a 6-foot-3 guard and co-captain helped the Thunder to a 3-1 record in their home tournament. For the weekend, he averaged 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 4.6 steals.

This included a triple double against Treherne in which Payne had 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and 5 steals, while shooting 7 for 9 (77.77%) from the 3-point line.

“Nathan is a tenacious defender who does all the little things that pay off at the other end of the court in fast breaks. Our stats don’t truly show how disruptive he is, because we don’t factor in the amount of deflections he gets,” says coach Ashley Hoitink. “Nathan is a leader on the court and constantly motivates his teammate with his effort.”

Payne also represents Morden Collegiate in both soccer and golf.