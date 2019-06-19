Morden Collegiate honours athletes

Morden Collegiate Institute celebrated the achievements of the various athletic teams and students last week.

Athletic Director Nicole Rutledge gave thanks to those who make the various athletics programs possible.

“We couldn’t do this without community coaches that want to volunteer and staff that are willing to put in the hours, and then the support of our administration and division,” she said.

This year’s Male and Female Athletes of the Year were Grade 12 student Stefan Buchsmann, and Grade 11 student Kassidy Curry.

“I feel pretty honoured,” Curry said. “There’s lots of great female athletes in our school.”

“A big part of it is showing up and being there, and also having a leadership role,” Curry added. “Supporting your teammates and going that extra mile so you can be the best you can be.”

Stefan Buchsmann agreed. “It feels great because it shows your hard work pays off,” he said.

Buchsmann said it’s important to be dedicated to whatever sport you play.

“Try to improve yourself to be the best you can be, and better than the competition,” he said.

Rutledge explained the criteria for choosing the athlete of the year comes down to how many awards the nominee had received in the past, the number of sports they participated in, and the coaches recommendations.