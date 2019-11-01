Morden Christmas Cheer launches campaign

By Lauren MacGill – Despite it being only October, the Morden Christmas Cheer Board is gearing up for the giving season.

Cheer Board Public Relations person Megan Andrew said they are looking forward to the 2019 Christmas season already. “We’ve got a couple of new people on the board, which is always great for fresh ideas and a fresh aspect in the community,” she said.

Applications for hampers are live on their website, and will close on Dec. 10.

The Cheer Board will be looking for volunteers to pack and deliver hampers on Dec. 15 through 18. Andrew said they never have a shortage of people willing to come out and help.

“There are so many people that love to come and help out, which is always heartwarming and really encouraging for the community,” she said.

Hampers are filled with food, toys and things like school supplies. “We take into account whether they’re babies, children, what age,” Andrew said. “The different age ranges and genders get tailored gifts or supplies like craft supplies as well as toys, games…”

Andrew said last year the Cheer Board gave out about 240 hampers. “We’re expecting a slight increase as usual,” she said. “We’re expecting approximately 260.”

Andrew said they always make a few extra hampers as well. “Invariably as it gets closer and closer to Christmas there are people that either get nominated or put their hand up for themselves,” she said.

Andrew said any monetary donation is accepted, and any donation over $10 made by cheque will receive a donation receipt.

When donating toys, Andrew said they would prefer them to be prepackaged. “Then we can put them directly into the hampers,” she said. “If they are not and they’re gently used, we will put them on the Free Table so when people come to pick up they can just select as they will.”

For food, Andrew said to check expiry dates before donating anything. “We want to make sure that we’re giving people current food,” she said. “Anything honestly is welcome.”

The Board will be at The Olive Tree on Nov. 23 to raise awareness and collect for hampers.

“Santa’s going to be there at 11 a.m., so we’re encouraging people to come bring a toy to donate to Christmas Cheer and get their picture taken with Santa for free,” Andrew said.

“We still have a lot more things to book,” she added. “We’re looking forward to hockey games and concerts, all the usual stuff.”

Jessica and Chelsea Enns have joined the Cheer Board PR team, and said they are excited for what the season will bring.

“We love Christmas so much,” Jessica said. “We were in Brandon for a long time for school and we’re happy to be back to Morden… we want to get involved, and Christmas is very special to us.”

For more information about how to get involved or to apply for a hamper, visit www.mordenchristmascheer.com, email mordencheer@gmail.com or call 204-822-4444.