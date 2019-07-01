Morden Bombers win Altona tourney

The Morden Bombers won the Altona Mosquito AA tournament, beating out Charleswood in the final game 4-3.

A big achievement for the Morden club, organizers can’t recall a time in the tournament’s 10 plus year history that it has been won by a Morden area team.

The Morden Bombers have gone 9-1 in tournaments this season which includes placing second in the Niverville tournament on June 1.

Coach Tony Nikkel said the latest win was a great one for the hard working team.

“So proud of these guys, (it’s) good for their self esteem, confidence and friendships,” he said.

The AA Mosquito (11U) tournament in Altona is an annual tournament that attracts some of the best AA Mosquito teams from southern Manitoba including teams from Portage, Brandon, Altona, Winkler, Morden and this year 4 of the top 5 ranked Winnipeg AA league teams.

“It was a pleasure to coach such a tight knit group of boys who just love to play ball,” Nikkel said. “I’m really proud of them, not only for their talent in baseball but for their work ethic and respect for the sport, each other, other teams and officials.”

“It is really a treat to be involved with a team as unique and talented as this.”