Morden becomes PeeWee AA Champs

The rural AA PeeWee AA Provincials were in Morden the weekend of March 1-3.

Some of the top teams from all across the province came to town to participate in this event, travelling from as far away as Thompson, Flin Flon and Virden.

The team from Morden played against some very tough competition in the round robin portion of the tournament, battling against Thompson and Niverville and would sit in 1st place overall after defeating both teams 8-0 and 6-0 respectively. They would then face a very tough and much bigger team from Portage in the Semi Finals and would eventually come out on top 4-1.

This would set up a heated battle with their league rivals, the Macdonald Lightning in the championship game. This game came right down to the wire as it was tied 2-2 going into the 3rd period but the team from Morden would come out victorious to hoist the 2019 PeeWee AA Provincial banner!

A season to remember

The Morden PeeWee AA team would only suffer one loss during the entire season and go on to win every tournament they entered.

They would become Killarney A side Champions, Morden Gold Division Champions and also became the first team from Morden to win the Stonewall Vet’s Cup in its 38 year history. In addition to being the Provincial PeeWee AA Champs they would end the season on a high note by winning the PVMHA Gold Division League Championship, again against their arch rivals, the MacDonald Lightning.