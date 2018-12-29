Morden basketball player honoured

A Morden Collegiate basketball player has embraced a leadership position on the team, leading by example.

Grade 12 student Stefan Buchsmann was named the Rural High School Student of the Week by the Manitoba High School Athletic Association.

The 6’2” guard/forward and captain of the Thunder led them to a second place finish at the Beausejour Barons Early Bird Basketball Tournament.

He was named the finalist MVP and averaged 19.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.3 blocks, 4.3 assists, and 2.3 steals over the weekend.

Varsity Boys Basketball Coach Ashley Hoitink has been coaching Buchsmann since he was in Grade 9.

But it wasn’t until this year that he had to demonstrate his leadership skills on the court.

Hoitink explained they only had five returning players from last year’s team, and two are in Grade 11.

“He knows the system,” she explained. “Stefan is very valuable as he can play all five positions on the court. Stefan is one of the only Grade 12s and returning players on the team, so he has taken on a larger leadership position this year and is really excelling in this new role.”

Buchsmann described the transition to becoming more of a leader as “interesting”.

“I feel like there’s a bit more pressure on me now,” he admitted.

While it’s a new feeling, Buchsmann said he enjoys his role. He credited his teammates and coaches for having such a strong tournament in Beausejour.

“I think the team was amazing,” he said. “It was well executed by the coaching staff.”

Buchsmann started playing basketball seriously in Grade 7. “For some reason I liked it more than other sports,” he said. He also plays badminton, volleyball and soccer.

While he can play any position on the court, Buchsmann does have a favourite spot. “Mostly down low, or playing inside the paint,” he said.

His proven basketball credentials don’t take away from the academic side of school life. He maintains a 95 per cent academic average. “You have to take advantage of the times to study,” he said of his schedule.

The camaraderie on the court is also important to him. “We all know each other pretty well,” he said. “We can joke around but we can be serious when we have to be.”