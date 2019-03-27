Morden Achievers 4-H share accomplishments

On November 24 we put a tree up in the museum for Christmas, we also decorated cookies.

Dec. 5 we had our annual family Christmas party with 76 people coming out to celebrate with us. We donated the money that we raised during that party to Christmas Cheer. I personally had lots of fun during the party. (Next time I should probably not have so much food).

Jan. 9 we held a general meeting. We had guest speaker Janelle Chawrun who talked to us about our speeches. We also received $500 from FCC.

Jan. 18-20 4-H camp was held at Winkler Bible Camp. Three members and two chaperones went from our club.

On Feb. 6-7 we held our club speeches in the EMMS music room.

Cloverbuds speech – Sierra Bryant

Cloverbuds 1 person visual – Katie Domingues-Lazkowski

Reading – Casey Peters

Junior Speech 1st – Cassidy Marsolais, 2nd – Kyra Thomson, 3rd – Nicole Rouire.

Junior Creative Expression – Selena Mirau

Intermediate Speech 1st – Matthew Elliott, 2nd – Melanie Rouire, 3rd – Maddy Friesen.

Senior Speech 1st – Haley Enns, 2nd Meghan Sandercock

Senior first person visual – Logan Dyck

Adult Speech – Katelyn Dyck

Good job by all members and thank you very much to our judges Linda Fehr, Monique Rampton, Jeannette Rainkie and Melissa Rainkie for coming out to judge our speeches.

On Feb. 16 we had our curling rally held at the Winkler Curling Rink with 15 members and five leaders from our club. 90 members from the Red River area came out. We had 14 other clubs join us. There were workshops to do while you waited for your turn on the ice. This time there was a painting workshop in the afternoon.

The gold watch was presented to Halee Piasta from the La Salle club, a bursary went to Tayah Vanstone from the Miami Activity club and Barb Orchard from the Miami Activity Club won the volunteer award for our area.

On March 6 a general meeting was held.

March 9 was area communications at Morden Collegiate.

Katie Domingues-Lazkowski won first in Cloverbuds one person visual.

Hayley Enns won first in senior speech.

Katelyn Dyck won second in adult.

Hayley Enns will go to provincials, April 27 in Portage.

Congratulations to Sydney Bisschop who’s been awarded a 4-H trip to Ottawa in early May. Hope you have lots of fun.

April 3rd will be our last general meeting before Achievement. April 5 we will be part of the nature and garden expo at the Access Event Centre together with the Plum Coulee club.

On April 29 we have our Achievement and it will be an open house. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. at the Access Event Centre in Morden.

Come check us out. Everyone is welcome.