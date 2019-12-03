Morden Achievers 4-H Report
By Tayler Bryant
Since our 4-H club Achievement in April, we did highway clean up on 432 South and picked up 40 bags of garbage. After the clean up we had our wind-up at the lake picnic shelter.
We sold corn and apple cider during the Corn and Apple Festival and had a float in the parade.
Registration for the new year was held on Sept. 4 at the community expo. This year we have 31 members and 10 leaders.
Our events so far this year have been:
• Oct. 3 – first general meeting
• Oct. 9 – members helped with FCC Food Drive
• Oct. 26 – some members sold apple cider at Christmas Market
• Nov. 6 – second general meeting. This was 4-H Day so members wore green. Elections were also held:
• Megan Sandercock – president
• Melanie Rouire – vice president
• Jeri-Lynn DeJaegher – secretary
• Ethan Dyck – treasurer
• Tayler Bryant – news reporter
• Nov. 24 – our club sponsored the public skating at the Access Event Centre.
Our upcoming events are:
• Dec. 4 – our family Christmas party is being held at the Morden Mennonite Church
• Jan. 8 – next general meeting
• Jan. 17-19 – Red River Area 4-H camp at Winkler Bible Camp for members age 8-14.
• Feb. 5-6 – club speech night
• Feb. 15 – Red River Area Rally and curling at Winkler Curling rink
