Morden Achievers 4-H Club Report

One of our members hosted a Japanese exchange in August and got first place with our scrapbook and display at the Winkler Harvest Festival. In August we participated in the Corn and Apple Festival parade and worked in the Corn and Cider booth.

Registration was held Sept. 5 at the Community Expo. We have 33 members and 13 leaders registered this year.

Oct. 3 – about 30 4-H members and parents helped collect food for the FCC Food Drive.

Oct. 10 was our first general meeting.

Oct. 20 – one leader and two members attended leader/senior member conference in Brandon.

Nov. 7 – second general meeting, 4-H Day – members wore green and also decorated cookies with green icing after the meeting.

Elections were held: President – Meghan Sandercock, Vice President – Sydney Bisschop, Secretary Hayley Enns, Treasurer – Ethan Dyck, News reporter – Felicity Dueck.

Nov. 7-11: one of our senior members went on Ottawa trip.

Nov. 11 – five leaders and two members represented us at the Remembrance Day Service in Morden.

Nov. 24: A 4-H theme was set up at Christmas in the Museum and children could decorate cookies there.

Dec. 5: Family Christmas Party is planned with pizza and sundaes. Collection for Christmas Cheer will also be taken.

In the new year:

Jan. 9 – general meeting start preparing our speeches.

Jan. 18-20 – Red River Area Camp 8-14 years at Winkler Bible Camp.

Feb. 6-7 – Club speech nights

Feb. 16 – Red River Curling/rally at Winkler Curling Rink.