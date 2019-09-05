Mintz looking for new way of doing things

Manitobans head to the polls soon, and one candidate wants voters to consider a new way of doing things.

David Mintz is the Liberal Party candidate for Morden-Winkler. Raised in Manitoba. Mintz currently resides in Winnipeg with his family.

Mintz said during his work with Child and Family Services and experience as a youth support worker and foster parent, he saw a lot of what was working well and what wasn’t.

“That got me thinking of new and different ways that we should be doing things,” he said. “That’s sort of the message of Dougald [Lamont’s] campaign and I wanted to be a part of that. Coming from that background, changes to CFS are a big part of what I’m trying to talk about.”

Mintz said the idea of a new way of doing things really resonated with him.

“I think that there’s a lot that we look at where we just need to find new, innovate solutions to our problems that are out there that other jurisdictions have used and used well that we need to bring to bear in Manitoba,” he said.

Mintz said his party has a plan for the future.

“If you’re looking at the path forward for Manitoba, we’ve had decades of one NDP government followed by a Conservative government and that has got us nothing more than a very polarized system,” he said. “What we need are real solutions that take from both ends of the spectrum, evidence-based reasonable solutions to pressing problems.”

Mintz said so far, the Liberal Party is the only one that has come up with a plan to combat climate change and make the province carbon neutral by 2030.

The Liberal Party recently committed to reducing wait times for hip and knee replacements. The party would switch to a patient-based model and Mintz said the plan points to a different way of funding the surgeries.

“It’s not necessary more costly or less costly, but it provides a better level of care,” he said. “There are things like that that we can do. Mental health, for example. By bringing that under Medicare you’re changing the way in which that’s paid for but ultimately what you’re doing is improving and on the long term decreasing costs by being proactive and preventative in your healthcare measures.”

Going into the election, child welfare is an issue that is still close to Mintz’s heart. He said some of the biggest issues facing Manitobans right now are the “chaos” in the healthcare system and climate change.

“As a parent, I feel that we have an obligation to take immediate and decisive action on climate change,” he said. “We’ve been talking about making plans for this since I was a child. It’s time to stop with the plans, put into action a workable solution for carbon neutrality, for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions for a sustainable environment and a sustainable economy based on green technologies and innovations.”

Mintz said there can be challenges to running in an area like Morden-Winkler.

“People don’t think that a Liberal candidate can win in Morden-Winkler, and so they’re afraid to ‘waste their vote,’” he said. “This perpetuates itself election after election. It’s time to try a new way of voting, it’s time to try a new way of doing politics, and that’s the message I’ve been trying to give to voters.”

“It’s time to stop thinking about traditional party loyalties and voting for a party because that’s the way your parents voted and their grandparents voted,” he added. “It’s time to start thinking about who is bringing the best ideas to the forefront, and that’s been the Liberal Party throughout this campaign.”

Mintz said he is a good listener and has a real desire to understand people’s issues from their point of view. “That’s been something that’s helped me along in this journey, is really trying to understand people at the ground level,” he said.

“I have the knowledge and firsthand experience in trying to address some of these issues that I think I can bring to bear,” he added. “I will be a fervent advocate for the people of Morden-Winkler.”

Mintz is running against incumbent Cameron Friesen from the Progressive Conservative Party, Mike Urichuk from the Green Party and Robin Dalloo from the New Democratic Party. The election takes place Sept. 10.