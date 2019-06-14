Minnewasta student Fire Chief for a day

A local student got the chance to ride around in a fire truck, be Fire Chief for a day and have a meal with firefighters after winning a contest.

Connor Plett, a grade 1 student from Minnewasta School, won the Fire Chief of the Day contest.

This is the second year Morden Fire & Rescue and Boston Pizza have partnered with schools in Morden for the contest.

“This year we had a better response than last year,” Captain Jonathan Baumgart said. “We’re hoping in the future we can get some more contacts in other schools, and we’d like to push it through all the middle-aged schools in Morden.”

Kids put together a fire escape plan through the Travelling Sparky program and used that escape plan to enter the contest.

“As a department, it gives us another opportunity to pass on fire safety inside the classroom,” Baumgart said. “We’re hoping the schools buy into that and allow us another opportunity to come to the school.”

As this year’s winner, Plett was picked up from school in the fire truck, got a tour of the fire hall, and received dinner with his family at Boston Pizza.

Plett said his favourite part of the day was riding in the fire truck and honking the horn.

Baumgart said the Fire Chief of the Day contest couldn’t happen without Boston Pizza. “We are thankful for their continued support,” he said.