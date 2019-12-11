Minnewasta School adds vice-principal position

Western School Division announced this week the addition of a vice-principal position for Morden’s Minnewasta School in order to meet rapid and sustained growth happening throughout the division.

“Western School Division is very pleased to announce this appointment,” the board of trustees said via a release. “We believe that this announcement is a positive message to our students, staff, and community, and will assist the division in meeting the exciting opportunities outlined in the board’s Priorities Plan.”

Korina Peters has been named as interim vice-principal and will hold the position for the remainder of the school year as the board of trustees begins the process to fill the role on a permanent basis. Minnewasta School currently has five modular classrooms and 328 students, while additional students are expected as the year progresses.

Peters has been an educator with Western School Division since 1997 and has worked at various schools, including Morden Collegiate, École Morden Middle School, Minnewasta School, and Maple Leaf School. Over the years, Peters has been a classroom teacher for a variety of grades, a resource teacher and most recently a numeracy coach.