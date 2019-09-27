Minds in Motion running again in fall

A program for people with early to moderate symptoms of dementia is starting up again this fall.

Minds in Motion, offered through the Alzheimer Society of Manitoba, will be running an eight week long course starting October 15 at the Access Event Centre.

Minds in Motion Program Manager Kathy Diehl Cyr said the program is activity based, combining physical activity with socialization and cognitive stimulation. “We know that the best way to stimulate the brain is through social activity,” she said. “That’s the main focus of the program.”

Early to moderate symptoms of dementia might include confusion, memory loss and mood and behavior changes.

Diehl Cyr said the program is unique in that care partners come along as well. “The caregiver’s activities of daily life can be a little more challenging,” she said. “Maybe they’re assisting with dressing, maybe they’re assisting with weight transfers and maybe they’re doing more of the household duties. We want to make sure they’re strong and happy as well.”

The program starts with a chair fitness class, followed by a coffee and conversation break and then group activities like indoor bocce ball and trivia.

Diehl Cyr said the program has been running in Manitoba since 2014, and they have seen positive results in participants. “We’ve had people say, and it’s been documented in research, that stimulation in the brain can be lasting up to 72 hours after the program,” she said. “There’s lots of benefits. Maybe they sleep better that night, they’re in a better mood that day.”

“Typically people will sign up and then sign up again, and then sign up again,” she added. “It becomes a very strong social group.”

After evaluations, Diehl Cyr said they usually get positive responses from participants and their caregivers. “People will say they love the program, don’t change anything,” she said. “They love the fitness class, it kind of sets the mood for the afternoon… they totally love the fitness class and the camaraderie and the socializing.”

Another thing Diehl Cyr hears often is how participants feel safe and accepted. “If I have dementia and I just got diagnosed with it, my intent might be to isolate myself,” she said. “We want to avoid that… so that if I have dementia I can walk through the doors of the Access Centre just like anybody else and then join a program that’s made for me and I can benefit from.”

“People with dementia need to be valued, supported, understood and not isolated,” she added. “They need to be included into their community, and this is one of the ways that we can do that.”

Diehl Cyr said over 56 per cent of Manitobans are affected by dementia, through the diagnosis or knowing someone diagnosed. “It’s not going away,” she said. “We need to help people stay within the community and not feel isolated and try to drop the shame and stigma. It’s a disease, it’s like other diseases, we don’t need to be isolated.”

The program fits 22 people (11 participants and their caregivers). For more information visit www.alzheimer.mb.ca/mindsinmotion or call (204) 943-6622.