Michael Mutcheson Foundation nearing $1 million in grants

Maiya Aschberg and Stephan Buchsmann were recipients of the 2019 Michael Mutcheson Scholarships.

“Our parents were both very involved with community support organizations and coaching children,” the Mutchesons said in a press release. “They passed their love of children and community down to their family.”

The Michael Mutcheson Scholarship Fund, “dedicated to youth with a dream” and the Michael Mutcheson Trust Fund, “supporting a variety of organizations dedicated to helping children,” ensure the memories of Michael’s life still live on after 24 years.

The Michael Mutcheson Scholarship Fund has awarded $12,000 in scholarships to a total of four students including Morden’s own Maiya Aschberg and Stephan Buchsmann and Milton’s Megan Carter and Jessica Brown.

Michael Mutcheson lived life to the fullest. He loved athletic pursuits of many sports. Michael knew what it was to struggle to excel; he was resourceful and worked hard for all his accomplishments.

Throughout life, Michael maintained a wonderful sense of humour, energy and enthusiasm for all he undertook. Michael also was generous to those who were struggling to excel.

The latest children’s charity to receive in excess of $50,000 from the Michael Mutcheson Trust Fund is Smilezone.

Smilezone Foundation’s mission is to make tough days a little brighter for kids receiving treatment in hospitals and health care facilities. They do this by creating fun and engaging “Smilezones” that harness the uplifting power of a smile for the kids and their families.