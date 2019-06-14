Miami hosts Touch A Truck event to raise funds

Over 800 people stopped by the Miami Fair Grounds to take in some incredible vehicles as part of a touch a truck event held in support of the Miami Sports Complex committee.

The committee is currently raising funds to reach their goals of a regulation sized soccer field to meet the needs of multiple age groups, a regulation sized hardball field for four additional years of play and a regulation sized field softball field for unlimited ages of softball all within Miami.

The event raised $7,500 for the project.