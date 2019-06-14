Miami hosts Touch A Truck event to raise funds

Published on: June 14, 2019 | Last Updated: June 14, 2019 11:11 AM EDT

Over 800 people stopped by the Miami Fair Grounds to take in the touch a truck event. (AARON WILGOSH/Carman Valley Leader)

Over 800 people stopped by the Miami Fair Grounds to take in some incredible vehicles as part of a touch a truck event held in support of the Miami Sports Complex committee.
The committee is currently raising funds to reach their goals of a regulation sized soccer field to meet the needs of multiple age groups, a regulation sized hardball field for four additional years of play and a regulation sized field softball field for unlimited ages of softball all within Miami.
The event raised $7,500 for the project.

Two boys from Winkler check out the military helicopter that stopped in at the Touch-A-Truck event in Miami. (AARON WILGOSH/Carman Valley Leader)

Three-year-old Ezra Boutet from La Salle got his first look behind the wheel of a combine. (AARON WILGOSH/Carman Valley Leader)

