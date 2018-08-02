Miami hosts first Community Showcase

The town of Miami brought businesses and the community together to show off what it has to offer.

Miami held its first annual Celebrate Miami Community Showcase on July 27. Businesses and vendors lined Norton Avenue from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., giving the community a chance to come down and check out businesses and organizations they may not have known about.

“We wanted to have something to promote Miami,” R.M. of Thompson reeve Brian Callum said. “We have a lot going on here, we have a new development for people to buy lots. We have a lot of businesses as well that work in this area and maybe people don’t know about them, so this is the chance for them to come out and display all the stuff they do and let everybody know what’s going on.”

Callum said the R.M. had been working on an idea for a while to allow the town to showcase what it has to offer. Just over 30 businesses came out to the event, which Callum said was remarkable.

“We’re happy with how many people [were] here,” he said. “I hope the businesses get a benefit out of it, and I think they will.”

Council also handed out several grants at the event. Callum said they decided at budget time to start a matching gift program that councillors could hand out to an organization in the community that they felt was doing good work. The grants were $1,000 each, $500 from the R.M. and $500 from the councillor.

Callum said the grants were introduced to get councillors more involved in the community and see what organizations are doing within Miami.

“As a council we’re very excited about it,” he said. “We thought it was something that could benefit the community. Every organization always needs money to operate and we’ve had a lot of growth here in the last three and a half to four years, between our new street and some businesses in town and more people moving to town. We’re quite excited about how Miami continues to develop.”

Councillor Walter McTavish’s $1,000 grant went to Miami Children’s Facility, and Deputy Reeve Huntley Knox put his toward Miami Arena to look after the cost of the ice machine.

Callum’s donation went to Miami Minor Soccer and Baseball. “They’ve got a good plan for improvements at the fair ground,” he said. “It’s a big plan, and to encourage soccer and more kids into baseball in Miami would be great.”

Councillor Royce Burnett’s $1,000 was split between Miami Museum and Miami Railway Station Museum.

President of Miami Museum Joe Brown said getting grant money was a nice surprise, as museums in Manitoba have a difficult time getting funding. “Particularly small ones,” he said. “The large ones are heavily dependent on government grants, and we depend on the local government plus volunteers and donors.”

“We were exceptionally lucky last year when we got a new mosasaur display,” he added. “We got around $15,000 in donations, which was outstanding. It was really good support.”

Brown said the money will be going toward some of the projects the museum has on the go. “We need new storage units for a lot of our material,” he said. “We’ve also got some new signs for the highway for more publicity, and it’ll generally go for exhibits.”

“The R.M. and council have been involved for many years,” Brown added. “They’ve always been good supporters for our museum and the Railway Museum and other activities in town. There’s been quite a large donation that’s being put in toward capital projects, so the community is really doing well.”

Brown said having an event like the Community Showcase was good for Miami. “There’s a number of businesses here that I was unaware of, but everyone comes out so it’s really good to learn more about what’s going on.”