Miami area native named MB Beef Producers GM

Carson Callum is the new general manager of Manitoba Beef Producers.

Callum comes to MBP with extensive education and experience in agriculture. He grew up on a mixed grain and beef cattle farm south of Miami, Manitoba. He has a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Agriculture and a Master’s of Science from the University of Manitoba where he majored in Animal Science. Most recently he was the Market Manager, Grains & Oils with Corteva Agriscience (formerly Dow Agrosciences).

MBP President Tom Teichroeb said the board is excited to have someone with Callum’s qualifications working on behalf of Manitoba’s beef industry.

“Callum has an array of personal, academic and work experience and training related to agriculture that will be very beneficial to our organization and to our membership, including advocacy work related to policy issues and trade,” Teichroeb said. “We believe he will be a valuable addition to the MBP team.”

Callum thanked MBP’s board of directors for this opportunity and noted he is looking forward to working on issues and opportunities affecting Manitoba’s cattle industry.

“I am looking forward to meeting with beef producers, industry and government officials and many others in the weeks ahead to talk about matters such as trade, growing conditions, wildlife management, traceability, public trust and more,” Callum said.

“I recognize there will be challenges from time to time, but there is also the potential for growth as we produce a high quality, nutrient-dense protein product sought after in markets inside Canada and well beyond our borders.”

