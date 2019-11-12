Merle Block named Entrepreneur of the Year

Merle Block of Checker Signs was presented with his award for Entrepreneur of the Year as part of the Morden & District Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala, Nov. 7.

Checker Signs, currently in its 34th year has grown into a business with five full time employees.

He gives back to the community by creating signs and supporting local events including the Morden Corn & Apple Festival.

Block said the business is all about the staff, without whom he wouldn’t be able to do what he does.

“Both current and former employees have contributed by providing a diverse set of skills,” he said.

He also runs Block Stone Works, which creates memorial stones.

“The last 34 years of working with the public has made me appreciate the diverse range of customer needs,” he said.

Block thanked his wife and business partner for her support and urged those in attendance to “come by anytime for a shop tour”.