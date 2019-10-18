Merle Block named Entrepreneur of the Year

Checker Signs owner and operator Merle Block has been named the Entrepreneur of the Year by the Morden and District Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s nice to be recognized,” Block said. “It wasn’t something that I was looking for. I’m always trying to be the best I can be but it was never to win any awards or anything.”

Block started Checker Signs in 1985 out of his basement, doing screen printing and car lettering. After a year the business outgrew that space and moved to an 800 square foot garage on Gilmour Street, where the business grew to include float building, sand blasted signs and computerized lettering.

“Anything that people would ask, I would tackle it,” he said. “It didn’t matter if I hadn’t done it before, I would figure out a way to do it.”

The business moved again around 1997 to South Railway Street, where Block said they branched into more interesting sign work, lettering bigger vehicles and screen printing (for a time).

“We ended that for environmental reasons and health reasons,” he said. “We bought digital equipment to do our printing for us, so that was the end of that era and now we’re much more environmentally conscious.”

In 2017 Checker Signs moved to its current location on 9th Street to accommodate their work on monuments.

“There’s no looking back,” Block said. “Since we put all those stones on the corner everybody realized that we were a going concern and the monuments have just shot up.”

For the last few years Block’s wife Susan has been involved with the business, and he gives her credit for helping Checker Signs grow, especially in the area of customer service.

“I’ve always wanted to serve all my customers, but until Susan showed up and really showed us what customer service was all about, we were able to catch up on things and really stick it to them in the service department,” Block said. “I really like the idea of growth through service.”

Block said he once heard a quote from actor Ted Danson that has stuck with him to this day. “Risk is the price of opportunity,” Block recounted. “I always thought that was really me. I was going out there, taking as many risks as I could, and they always seemed to pay off. Every little risk you learn something or you would benefit.”

Block said Checker Signs’ success came from its slow growth and from constant reinvention. “Every winter when things would slow down, I would just try and figure out what I could do to keep busy over the winter,” he said. “Now there’s seven of us that keep busy all the time. Even in winter… we’re still really hopping.”

One guiding principle for Block has been staying creative. “Always have fun, that’s sort of rule number one,” he said.

Susan said they try to concentrate on making sure their staff have the tools to do their jobs. “If we can’t buy it we make it, manufacture it,” she said. “They all contribute to it and learn together. When someone’s struggling on a project… everyone contributes to how to help them out.”

“We welcome any ideas about how to save time or money,” Block added. “We don’t just go, ‘No, this is the way we’ve always done it.’ We always listen and try things.”

Block will be receiving the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the Morden and District Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala on Nov. 7. The Morden Community Thrift Store will also be receiving the Not-for-Profit of the Year Award that night.

At the gala, Business of the Year Award (over seven employees) will go to either Fringe Salon & Spa, George’s Kitchen & Ice Cream or Pharmasave.

Horizon Earthworks, Morden Discount Centre and Party On Rentals are in the running for Business of the Year Award (under seven employees).