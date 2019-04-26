A mixture of physical activity and mental health talks are all part of Mental Health Week in Morden.

From May 7-12, special activities and seminars will be offered to local schools and members of the public.

Morden Rec. Programmer Stephanie Dueck said they hope the week helps get the word out on what’s out there.

“We have a lot of good resources to support mental health in our community,” she said. “We hope the events of the week will draw attention to those resources.”

The schedule includes physical activities such as cardio drumming, yoga, kickboxing and mindful triathlon (a combination of walking, yoga and meditation).

“The event also showcases some of the fitness opportunities we have at the Access Event Centre,” she said. “Physical activity has a very positive effect on mental health and we have a variety of options for classes that people of all ages have been enjoying.”

Most importantly, Dueck said it’s important people know it’s okay to ask for help.

“A list of crisis help lines are listed on the event website,” she said. “The Southern Health-Eden Crisis line is 1-888-617-7715.”

Morden Mayor Brandon Burley referred to his own journey, and said mental health is important to discuss. “I have battled with mental illness in the past, and hope that this annual event helps to reduce stigma, while educating and inspiring people to work for positive mental health and to get help when they need it,” he said.

The week kicks off May 7 with a Mental Health Expo being hosted from 1-7 p.m. including displays from Agassiz Medical Clinic, Mood Disorders of Manitoba, Community Financial Counselling, Eden Mental Health Services and more. Sonia Funk presents the keynote, “It’s Not Your Fault” at 7 p.m.

“We are all surrounded by triggers of stress, anxiety and depression in our daily lives,” the description of her presentation says. “They are everywhere. They are in the news, on our dinner plates, in our morning mugs, in our homes, at school, on the road, at work, in our email. Sonia will be discussing these triggers and factors that affect our mental health including stress, food, our microbiome, social media, phones and relationships.”

Wednesday, May 8 will see free classes in cardio drumming, yoga for mental health and Partner Yoga from Amanda Friesen and an introduction to mindfulness meditation by Daphne A. Peers.

Thursday evening will see a keynote address called Building Community by Winnipeg inner-city worker John Janzen. This is the only event that takes place away from the Access Event Centre, (it’s at the United Church) and costs money. It’s a $35 soup supper to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity.

Thursday will also see teen kickboxing and adult kickboxing taught by Amanda Rempel.

Friday features a Lunch and Learn with Naturopathic Doctor Andrew Byk. He will discuss how digestive health affects mental health.

On Saturday, a mindful triathlon is scheduled for the morning including a walk, yoga and meditation. Saturday afternoon offers a workshop titled “The Struggle is Real” with Sonia Funk and Kelly Vipond.

Local schools will also benefit.

Ecole Morden Middle School will have workshops with students and Taylor Demitrioff and talks at May assemblies with John Janzen and Sonia Funk.

Morden Collegiate will host Sonia Funk as she shares a version of her “It’s Not Your Fault” presentation.

The event is sponsored by a Southern Health Healthy Living Together Grant, City of Morden, Eden Mental Health Care Services, Clinic Drugstore and Morden Co-op.

All events require RSVP which can be done at www.mordenmb.com/mentalhealthweek, by phone at 204-822-5431 ext. 206 or by email at sdueck@mordenmb.com.