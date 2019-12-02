Masquerade Gala raises funds for Genesis House

The very first Unmasking Domestic Violence Masquerade Gala was a success, raising $17,500 for Genesis House.

“We felt that the event was very successful,” Kari Kauenhofen of Genesis House said.

While the event was a fundraiser it was also another chance to educate.

“Many people are not aware that those around them may be in a situation where domestic abuse is present,” she said. “A lot of people hide behind masks and closed doors and we wanted to start a conversation about unmasking the issue in our community.”

And the issue is present here as well.

“The statistics show that one in four women have been or are currently in a situation where domestic abuse is present,” Kauenhofen said. “There are many types of abuse, abuse is not only physical but can be emotional, verbal, financial, and sexual.”

The funds raised will go to programming at Genesis House.

“We would like to stop domestic violence in the early stages and create an opportunity for the victims as well as their abusers to get the support that they need,” she said. “Our community is not immune to domestic violence and the money raised will stay within our community to support our families. “

Kauenhofen said they have entered into the next campaign, 16 days of activism where individuals throughout the country will speak to the subject of domestic violence.

“Domestic abuse is not just a women’s issue. We all need to take part in changing the conversation around domestic abuse,” she said. “On November 23, 2019, 120 people met together to raise funds and to help unmask domestic abuse in our community.”