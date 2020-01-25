Maple Leaf students support Kenya library project

February is I Love to Read month, and to celebrate, Mme. Newman’s Grade 1 class at Morden’s Maple Leaf School is giving back.

Mme. Newman’s class has been recruited to help Rosemary Zahn, who moved to Morden from Kenya, with her efforts to supply reading material for young people in her home town.

Zahn’s goal is to send 42,000 lbs of books to Kenya to help fill a new library and $8,000 is needed to send the books in order to arrive in time for the goal date of March 2020.

“To help her reach her goal, we are planning some community events,” says Newman.

On Feb. 13 from 7-8 p.m., students will be hosting a coffee house evening at the South Central Regional Library.

Students from Maple Leaf School will be sharing short stories, poems, and songs, all in celebration of literacy, while a donation table will be set up to help fund the project.

On Feb. 22 from 10-2, the class will be having a book sale in the Maple Leaf School gymnasium.

“During the first couple weeks of February we will be visiting local businesses looking for sponsors for our class read-a-thon,” Newman adds.

For every dollar raised, Mme. Newman’s class will read one minute during the last two weeks of February while documenting their reading online,

The class is currently collecting book donations to add to the sale and all of the proceeds from all of these events will go towards the Kenya Library Book Project.

Those that wish to donate but cannot attend any of the aforementioned events can donate online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/library-book-project-for-kenya.