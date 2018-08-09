Manitou to host Red Moon Road

“Impeccable Songwriting. Masterful Storytelling. Three part Harmonies. Modern Canadian Roots.” Impressive!

Manitou Coffee House Musicians will host the up and coming group Red Moon Road on Friday, September 7, 2018 to kick off the 17th Honey Garlic & Maple Syrup Festival. This impressive show features three highly engaging artists equally at home in a great variety of styles including folk, gospel, folk-rock, neo-traditional, old-time jazz or folk-pop.

Red Moon Road makes a much bigger sound than one would expect from a trio. The band comes from Winnipeg, Manitoba, and consists of talented multi-instrumentalists and vocalists: Sheena Rattai, a gifted soulful singer who also plays snare drums and piano – Daniel Jordan, providing a excellent accompaniment of acoustic guitars and bass drum – and Daniel Peloquin-Hopfner, who plays a rousing mandolin, along with banjo, piano, lapsteel, acoustic and electric guitars to fill out their lush sound.

This folk/roots threesome has two albums to their credit, the latest being Sorrows and Glories. They have toured throughout Canada and the US in recent years, promoting their music and gathering loyal fans along the way. Sheena and the two Daniels have been a huge hit at music festivals across the continent.

“An instant favourite of mine, this band has been winning hearts and ears wherever they go. It’s no wonder – their music could travel anywhere, from campfire to concert hall, becoming the constant companion that you can’t wait to introduce your friends to. Their straight up folksy take feels simultaneously old-fashioned and thoroughly modern.” — Tamara Kater – Folk Music Canada

Jackie Morris, freelancer for FolkWorks of southern California, describes Red Moon Road as “One of the most exciting folk groups to come out of Canada in recent years, Red Moon Road brings an irresistible blend of energy, charm, story-telling, and musical virtuosity to their songs that makes you want to hear them again and again. With wonderful melodies punctuated by spot-on harmonies and upbeat rhythms, their second album, Sorrows and Glories, is as refreshingly original as it is inviting; as ideal for careful listening as it is for just driving in your car and not minding the traffic so much…there is no doubt about it: Red Moon Road is on the rise.”

Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy this unique upcoming concert!