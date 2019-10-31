Manitou Opera House hosts Stones vs. Beatles

Winnipeg band The Honeysliders will engage in a sweet musical conflict when they bring their Stones vs Beatles show to the Manitou Opera House, staging their version of this decades-old debate on Friday, November 1, at 8pm.

Billed as a band that is “one part dirty country, one part honest prairie vocals, and one part party-rock band”, The Honeysliders were birthed from the popular Winnipeg cover band, James and the Giants. Founding members Jamie Buckboro and Micah Bell banded together with keyboardist Alex Campballse of The Bros. Landreth, Imaginary Cities, JD Edwards Band and Sweet Alibi fame, along with Romi Mayes’ veteran drummer, Jesse Miller. The band has been shaking up the floorboards in Winnipeg since 2012, and cites their musical influences as “all the good bands”.

This cast of MVPs from Winnipeg’s music scene channels Canadian icons such as The Band and Neil Young. The Honeysliders are said to “put on a show that transports [the audience] to a time when bellbottoms and moustaches ruled the world, and albums were played on turntables (as God intended).” The band is currently working on their first full-length album.

Opening the show will be The Stowaways, an up-and-coming band of local millennials whose age belies their repertoire of rock and pop classics from the 60’s to the present. Formed only last year, they have already enjoyed numerous engagements in the area, most notably opening for Doc Walker in October of 2018. Lead singer Hailey Hunter shows her versatility on rhythm guitar, occasionally switching to bass, when it is not being played by James Sharpe. Will Sharpe is the lead guitarist, while Jackson Hacault commands the keyboards. All three instrumentalists also pitch in with lead and harmony vocals, while Quentin Cobb holds the fort on the drum kit.

Reserved seating tickets for The Honeysliders are $25, and the evening’s offerings will include a cash bar. Tickets can be reserved by calling or texting 204.242.4287.

Proceeds for the show will support the ongoing work of the Manitou Opera House Foundation, as they continue to upgrade and restore the historic landmark building.