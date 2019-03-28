Local skiers bring home provincial medals

Fresh from the Canada Games, three local skiers competed at the Manitoba Alpine Ski Division provincial championship on March 16 and 17 and brought home medals for it.

Jared Friesen won the provincial championship for slalom and also won gold in his age category for slalom and bronze for giant slalom.

“He’s really hit his stride this season,” coach Alexis Stockford said. “He’s come back with some of the more consistent medal results throughout the season, and he certainly continued that in the provincials. Winning a provincial title like this, it’s a big deal.”

Amanda Creith brought home a silver medal for giant slalom and bronze for women’s overall slalom.

“I’m sure she was hoping for the gold, but I was happy with her results,” Stockford said.

Karly Friesen took the silver in her age category slalom.

“Everyone on the team performed really well,” Stockford said. “Even the people on my team that did not medal, I had a couple of people that skied really excellently. I’m just very happy with their weekend.”

The three medal winners previously competed at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, which wrapped up at the beginning of the month.

Stockford went to the Canada Games herself in 2007, and she said the Games are a one-in-a-lifetime experience. “It’s very different from any competition that you have gone to in the past,” she said. “It’s just bigger, everything is just at a grander scale. It’s definitely memories that stick with you for the rest of your life.”

The Games run every four years, and Stockford said her skiers have been training hard to compete.

Creith has gone to two Canada Games now. “She’s been working on this for years and years,” Stockford said. “When the actual Canada Games year comes up, that’s the accumulation of all these years of work.”

Stockford said the team put a little extra emphasis on training in order to prepare. “This has been a season where more than usual, we were looking for extra time on snow,” she said. “If the kids had a day off of school, I was looking to get them on snow and take the day off work, just get them as much of a leg up as I could. They have worked extremely hard.”

The skiers will be starting their dry land training soon, which will continue throughout the summer. “At the level that they’ve reached, it’s a full year sport,” Stockford said.